I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

Entertainment
By Shalom

Regina Daniels, wife of socialite and billionaire Ned Nwoko has reminded the public that she doesn’t enter the kitchen to cook.

In a video that was posted on social media, she was seen showing off her beauty while her husband drove them in his expensive car.

He pointed out that his stomach was protruding and his wife, Regina responded that it was evidence of good living.

He added that he was going to say that she was the one cooking for him but she quickly reminded him that she doesn’t enter the kitchen for any reason.

She said:

“Like they don’t know I don’t even used to enter kitchen.” 

Reacting to his wife’s statement, Ned Nwoko said:

“If you enter kitchen na to kill yourself”, and they both laughed heartily.

