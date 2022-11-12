TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date…

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she…

I don’t have a plan B, music is do or die – Singer, Portable

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, a well-known street-hop artist from Nigeria, claims he does not have a backup plan in case music does not work out for him.

Having a successful music career is a do-or-die situation for him, he said in a post on his Instagram page.

The Zazuu star went on to say that he could fight his battle alone, without assistance from colleagues or allies in the business.

READ ALSO

Stop travelling to visit a man that is not your husband…

Portable cries out after narrowly escaping being kidnapped…

Portable further gave advice to his fans to learn to stand on their own because nobody else can change their situation but themselves.

He wrote; ”I don’t a have PLAN B, It’z do or Die. A lion never looks back Aja Longbo. I can fight my own battle alone #IKA OF AFRIKA# Album loading…Una Go Shock As he dey hot

Hustle first, enjoy after. Everybody know the matter Enu Kiniun Lowo Wa 👌 Learn to be alone not everyone will stay forever only you can change your situation 🦾Pray for Grace.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s…

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my…

I released ‘Mama’ for my ex, but she didn’t take me back – Kizz Daniel

“Bride is ignoring the signs” – Photos of groom and best man…

“I spend at least two million on life problems everyday” – Ashmusy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Femi Otedola gifts DJ Cuppy £5m house in UK for her 30th birthday

“I am not here to pepper anybody, I’m just doing me” –…

I don’t have a plan B, music is do or die – Singer, Portable

Talk to me directly – Stefflon Don dares Burna Boy

“My DM is full of people sending me bills because I said I spend N2 million…

Bride in shock as her groom arrives wedding venue in a coffin (Video)

“Wetin I just hear?” – Fans shade Regina Daniels over the pet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More