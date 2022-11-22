“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms his house with her bags (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a viral video on TikTok, a young girl was seen moving her things into her boyfriend’s apartment.

The boyfriend vehemently refused and asked if he signed any contract in the relationship stating that she has to move in with him.

In his words:

“E no get any paper wey una gimme wey I sign say for the relationship, you go come dey live with me…na just relationship I accept.
Wetin be this? Na so una dey take tie person down.”

The girlfriend kept insisting that she is supposed to move in with him as the main chick and even asked him to help her unpack as she bent down to offload her things.

“No try me o. No cross this line make I no nod you enter coma o. Oya dey go your mother house”, the boyfriend said in pidgin accent.

Watch video below:

