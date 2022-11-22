TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t…

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in Germany – Man laments

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has complained about the lifestyle adjustments he must make since moving to Germany.

He said that he enjoyed a good life in Nigeria, where he owned three completely equipped flats and a luxurious vehicle.

However, once they arrived in Germany, the only lodging option was a one-room flat that came with restrictions and operating guidelines.

READ ALSO

Young man floods his room with tears while begging his…

Man uses hammer to smash framed photo of him and girlfriend…

The young man claims that even though he is dissatisfied with the fact that his living quarters are less pleasant than his homes in Nigeria, the housekeepers normally let him know when he is allowed to use the heater.

He captioned the clip; ‘‘Left 3 mad furnished bedroom apartment in Naija. Came to Germany. One room and they tell me when to on heater.”

His expressions revealed his mental state over the hopeless predicament he found himself in, as music was playing in the background.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize”…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

Man converts to Islam to marry his Muslim lover

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in…

Young man floods his room with tears while begging his girlfriend to take him…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

“Guys don’t want to date me because I’m deaf” – Pretty lady laments (Video)

“Enjoy your hard-earned money before your maker calls” –…

Man uses hammer to smash framed photo of him and girlfriend after she dumped him…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More