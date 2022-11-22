I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in Germany – Man laments

A Nigerian man has complained about the lifestyle adjustments he must make since moving to Germany.

He said that he enjoyed a good life in Nigeria, where he owned three completely equipped flats and a luxurious vehicle.

However, once they arrived in Germany, the only lodging option was a one-room flat that came with restrictions and operating guidelines.

The young man claims that even though he is dissatisfied with the fact that his living quarters are less pleasant than his homes in Nigeria, the housekeepers normally let him know when he is allowed to use the heater.

He captioned the clip; ‘‘Left 3 mad furnished bedroom apartment in Naija. Came to Germany. One room and they tell me when to on heater.”

His expressions revealed his mental state over the hopeless predicament he found himself in, as music was playing in the background.

Watch the video below;