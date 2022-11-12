I make 150k a day as a car wash attendant – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions online by revealing how much she makes everyday as an employee of a car wash business.

The young lady going by the name Anita claims she earns N150,000 per day washing cars for customers.

She took to her social media page to make this known while reacting to the lamentations of Nigerians that there is no work in the country.

Anita shared photos of herself washing the tyre of a car that was parked, though she did not wear any uniform or dress in a manner that would suggest she works at a car wash.

She wrote; ”I make 150k a day washing cars (lucrative business) Don’t say there’s no work in naija o”

Social media users were quick to flood her timeline to poke holes in her revelation as many argued that there is no way she makes that amount from just washing cars.

In reaction, princejuuu1 wrote; Which kind mumu lie

sohigh_xy; Anita nwa highway 😂

obodo_happyside; She doesn’t even trust her words

12n35.teslim; Well that’s small. I charge $30k for regular customers. Eeniiikureee

chichi_treasure; Men are looking at her in awe and I’m here looking at her in awe and wondering where I can buy a pair of those shorts myself😂

oluchiamina; Very very possible my sister. Well done😂

iam_wayneofficial; Why not? With what you’re wearing why not ? 😂

investor_amani1; This one they wash hee papa car 🚘 she say she they make 150k a day . Weldon ooo

chuksunnyside; Guys una no go ask for location abi una car never reach to wash😂😂😂😂

dj_mercury_; Abeg o No be the same car wash business we Dey doo?😨 Abeg teach me how you Dey do your own.