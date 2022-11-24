“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James Brown’s sister flaunts transformation

Following the switch of Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown from dressing as a man to a woman, his sister, Grace Brown has decided to tread in the same path.

According to a post Grace Brown made via her Instagram page, she decided to become a man so she can be the breadwinner of the Brown’s family.

This stirred up reactions amongst netizens as many outrightly said she looked better dressed up as a man than when she was dressed as a girl.

Sugar Sharon said, “na this kind cloth you suppose dey wear.”

Graceblaqq said, “and here I was thinking it’s Wizkid at the first slide.”

Vickkie said, “You con fine as a man ooo😂😂😂😂.”

Peterson juli said, “😂😂😂😂abeg Grace go back to being a gurl nah beg I beg you.”

Anjolaoluwa said, “this family na werey😂😂😂.”

Real_joyce said, “you look handsome.”

Phyne phace wrote, “You look better of a man than James sha😎.”

Twenny_tee said, “You cun resemble low budget Wizkid.”

Another user said, “Wahala oo, abeg make you and brother James kuku switch gender because it fit you more than female dress for sure😂😂.”

Dami said, “That woman lifestyle don’t even fit you before😂 I like as you guys exchange God’s work🚶‍♀️.”