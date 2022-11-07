TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

“I need to resume duties with my wife” – Man begs little daughter (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian comedian on TikTok named Jectimi was seen in a very funny video chastising his 1 year old baby for “stopping his work.”

He complained that his baby was almost a year old and had not yet been weaned, preventing him from enjoying his wife.

He said:

READ ALSO

New photos of baby whose hand was amputated after getting…

Why you shouldn’t bring any of your babymamas to your…

“She’s still s*cking from her mother’s this thing, til now, direct. You think it’s a laughing matter. You’ll s*ck in the morning, s*ck in the night, you’re supposed to stop so that I will continue my work. So this month, you’re going to one year, you must stop because I’m supposed to resume from where you stopped. See my mouth, see my lips, it’s peeling because it’s belong I s*ck and you cannot consider me. 

You think it’s joking matter. You fill s*ck from direct, they’ll still extract and put inside here for me to give you. They will still give you cerelac, if I eat this your cerelac now, it will be that your father is a bad man. See if you don’t stop s*king, anyday they give me food to give you, I’ll eat the food, when they come I’ll tell them you’re the one that eat it. They’ll think you’re feeding well. You better stop s*cking now, stop. Let me continue my work.”

See full video here:

@jectimicomedy

She must stop it this month 😂😂😂 #fyp #love #father #tiktok #justforfun #baby #breastfed #africa #nigeria

♬ original sound – Jectimi Comedy

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach UK, file for…

“I said Yes” — Peggy Ovire says as she flaunts engagement ring

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I need to resume duties with my wife” – Man begs little…

Erica Nlewedim slammed over outfit to Wakanda Forever premiere

Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife and daughter, Sonia, in court

Having s*x on first date doesn’t make you cheap – Stanley Nweze

My video got 1 million views but only 6 people helped me – Ailing man who…

Zicsaloma gifts self new house as he celebrates birthday

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach UK, file for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More