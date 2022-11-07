A Nigerian comedian on TikTok named Jectimi was seen in a very funny video chastising his 1 year old baby for “stopping his work.”

He complained that his baby was almost a year old and had not yet been weaned, preventing him from enjoying his wife.

He said:

“She’s still s*cking from her mother’s this thing, til now, direct. You think it’s a laughing matter. You’ll s*ck in the morning, s*ck in the night, you’re supposed to stop so that I will continue my work. So this month, you’re going to one year, you must stop because I’m supposed to resume from where you stopped. See my mouth, see my lips, it’s peeling because it’s belong I s*ck and you cannot consider me.

You think it’s joking matter. You fill s*ck from direct, they’ll still extract and put inside here for me to give you. They will still give you cerelac, if I eat this your cerelac now, it will be that your father is a bad man. See if you don’t stop s*king, anyday they give me food to give you, I’ll eat the food, when they come I’ll tell them you’re the one that eat it. They’ll think you’re feeding well. You better stop s*cking now, stop. Let me continue my work.”

