A young university student was seen in a video online, publicly declaring that he had given up on school as a married man.

He stated that he already had a wife and children and didn’t know why he chose to become a student in the first place.

In his words:

“Make nobody beg me. I no go school again. Make nobody, I no go! I no do am again ooo. The exam wey I get tomorrow, I dash una. Go do am. Ahhh. I get wife, I get children. Who send me come school sef.”

The video stirred a lot of reactions and some netizens said that his type could turn out to be very smart during exams.

