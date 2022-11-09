TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido breaks silence following death of son, Ifeanyi, unfollows…

Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes…

“I no do again” – University student quits school a day to exam (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young university student was seen in a video online, publicly declaring that he had given up on school as a married man.

He stated that he already had a wife and children and didn’t know why he chose to become a student in the first place.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife and daughter, Sonia, in…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as…

“Make nobody beg me. I no go school again. Make nobody, I no go! I no do am again ooo. The exam wey I get tomorrow, I dash una. Go do am. Ahhh. I get wife, I get children. Who send me come school sef.”

The video stirred a lot of reactions and some netizens said that his type could turn out to be very smart during exams.

See full video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido breaks silence following death of son, Ifeanyi, unfollows 4 people

Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes wild…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom moment surfaces

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo claims

Dancer, Jane Mena expecting first child with husband

Junior Pope reacts as female fan tattoos his full name on her chest

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I no do again” – University student quits school a day to…

“People like you are rare” – Bobrisky commends Yul Edochie for publicly…

Scary moment Rema collapsed during concert in UK (Video)

Yahoo boy ‘breaks down’ as white woman makes U-turn about sending him $1,000…

Don’t call my phone once it’s 7pm – Groom cautions his friends on his…

Why I left my boyfriend after he asked me to buy PS5 for him – Nigerian lady…

Lady breaks up with man for demanding custody of his 3 kids with another woman

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More