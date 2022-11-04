”I no wan do POS” – Corp members cries out for job as he passes out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A youth corper who recently concluded his service has taken to social media to cry out for assistance in getting a job.

The young man first of all congratulated himself on completing his one-year mandatory national service as he flaunted his discharge certificate.

He then proceeded to solicit for help in getting a job as he doesn’t want to be a POS operator like a lot of graduates who aren’t able to get jobs are doing.

The ex-corper shared a picture of himself and wrote; ”Congratulations to me!! 🍫🎉 Abeg make una help me find job!! I no wan do POS!! 😭😭

Please my DM is open!! And yes I’m taking POP credit alert”

