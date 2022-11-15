“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out as he leaks chat with lady (Screenshot)

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has posted a screenshot of a text from one of his fans that threw her brazzier at him on stage.

She went to his DMs requesting for it back, saying that it was one of her favorites.

In her words:

“Hey babe any chance I can get that bra back, it was one of my faves.”

After he posted this screenshot, another fan sent him a DM passionately warning him about being killed with pleasure from one of these girls.

The fan said:

“I pray they don’t use nack kill you baba Zion.”

There was an uproar from netizens as they confirmed that the lady who wanted her underwear back was just seeking attention and needed some private time with the super star.