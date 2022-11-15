TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out as he leaks chat with lady (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has posted a screenshot of a text from one of his fans that threw her brazzier at him on stage.

She went to his DMs requesting for it back, saying that it was one of her favorites.

In her words:

READ ALSO

Man in pain as friend sells off N4 million car which he…

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her…

“Hey babe any chance I can get that bra back, it was one of my faves.”

After he posted this screenshot, another fan sent him a DM passionately warning him about being killed with pleasure from one of these girls.

The fan said:

“I pray they don’t use nack kill you baba Zion.” 

There was an uproar from netizens as they confirmed that the lady who wanted her underwear back was just seeking attention and needed some private time with the super star.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like…

Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Moment Tinubu almost said ‘God bless PDP’ during APC Campaign Flag-Off

Blackface calls out Wizkid, Burna Boy, claims they sampled his song without…

I don’t know how to prepare it – Nigerian lady cries out to lover after his mum…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Man surprises his appreciative girlfriend with new iPhone 14 Pro Max hidden…

Phyna buys her dad a red car to match her Innoson SUV (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More