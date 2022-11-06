“I said Yes” — Peggy Ovire says as she flaunts engagement ring

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Congratulations are pouring in for the renowned actor, Frederick Leonard, and his fiancee, Peggy Ovire, after she flaunted her engagement ring.
This comes just weeks after the couple made their love public after announcing their plans to marry soon.

Peggy Ovire gushed on the image-sharing platform about the joy of accepting to be Frederick Leonard’s fiancee.

“I Said Yes! @freddieleonard #meettheleonards,” she wrote, accompanied by a stunning photo of the ring.

Frederick took to his page to share the same image with the caption, “She said yes!”

Celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim, Eriata Ese, Oge Okoye, amongst other well-wishers and fans gathered to shower the couple congratulations ahead of their wedding.

