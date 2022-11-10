TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I spend at least two million on life problems everyday” – Ashmusy laments over daily expenses

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker, Ashmusy laments over her daily expenses which amounts to millions of naira.

According to the comedienne, she spends nothing less than a two million naira everyday.

She wondered whether this large amount of bills descends on only her or whether others spend the same way.

Ashmusy lamented how she’s always being asked 400k for one thing and then 100k for another thing.

In her words:

“Please am I the only one that spends atleast 2m on life problems per day? I mean daily .. ls it just me? I don’t know where these bills come from but they surely come

They fall like manna from above .. Like boom! They just appear .. Pay 400k for this 100k for this etc

Like 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ Whooo whyyy whattttt howwww Everyday”

