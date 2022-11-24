“I spend half a million on grocery shopping and it’s not enough” – Actress Moyo Lawal laments

Popular Nollywood thespian, Moyo Lawal has lamented over the inadequacy of the exorbitant amount she spends on shopping.

The actress took to her Instagram page to lament that she had gone shopping for groceries with half a million naira.

Yet the exorbitant amount of money was not enough to purchase all the groceries that she had wanted at the mall.

The screen diva said she won’t be going shopping anymore and asked fans and colleagues whether she can be coming to their homes to collect groceries.

In her words;

“How can someone be using half a million grocery shopping and it is not even enough…..can I come to get groceries from ur house because I am done oooh”.

See her post below;

