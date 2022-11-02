“I still can’t move on” – Man bursts into tears one year after being dumped (Video)

A young man who goes by the name, Ayo, has revealed that he hasn’t gotten over the heartbreak he experienced last year.

In a video that was shared on social media, he openly broke down in tears as he admitted that even though his partner left him more than a year ago, he is still unable to move on.

While recording a video selfie, the young man started crying and questioned whether he would ever experience love again.

The dashing man stated that even months after the relationship ended, the memories are still fresh in his mind.

“1 year after heartbreak, I still can’t move on. Memories in my head. Will ever fall in love again?” Ayo penned in the caption.

Watch the video below:

See netizens reactions below;

maro_reigns; You never wan seriouse with your life yet

sleepwear_nig; I hope this is not a scope to get sympathy cuddles o. Sorry fine boy, love is just around the corner🥰

_deagram; The process is painful when you’re recovering from breakup tho. The pain is allergic to darkness. Stay strong brother.

mizkay; Who will cry for me like this bikonu

itskokopee; You will no longer fall in love, you will stand in love , wiser! Na people Dey spoil people for other people 😂😂😂! Love na your mate ? Heart break is not for small children

misschidel; Breakfast no be anybody mate Sha😂😂it takes the strong ones to heal immediately nd move on.