“I told him not to buy this car” – Lady breaks down in tears as alleged lover gets involved in accident (Video)

A heartbreaking video making the rounds on the internet shows family members crying for a young man who died in a ghastly motor accident.

He reportedly bought the car only 24 hours before the accident and died on the spot after the crash.

Two women who are suspected to be related to the victim, ran to the scene and looked into the car but couldn’t handle the sight as one of them fell to the floor.

One of the women even shouted: “I told him not to buy that car” as they wailed in pain over the loss of the young man.

Some netizens recognized the car to be a fast car and suspected that the crash happened as a result of over speeding.

