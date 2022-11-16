TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints…

“I told him not to buy this car” – Lady breaks down in tears as alleged lover gets involved in accident (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbreaking video making the rounds on the internet shows family members crying for a young man who died in a ghastly motor accident.

He reportedly bought the car only 24 hours before the accident and died on the spot after the crash.

Two women who are suspected to be related to the victim, ran to the scene and looked into the car but couldn’t handle the sight as one of them fell to the floor.

READ ALSO

Phyna buys her dad a red car to match her Innoson SUV…

James Brown shocked as he receives car gift from fans…

One of the women even shouted: “I told him not to buy that car” as they wailed in pain over the loss of the young man.

Some netizens recognized the car to be a fast car and suspected that the crash happened as a result of over speeding.

See full video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his…

“Hanks Anuku is not okay, celebrities are hiding it” – Actress…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I told him not to buy this car” – Lady breaks down in tears…

“I’ve been married for 12 years and I have never cheated on my…

“A man of his words” – Actress Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

Lady finds out a month to her wedding that she’s pregnant for church youth…

Soldiers storm market in Edo to seize military uniforms on sale (Video)

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More