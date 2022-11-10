A lady named Possible Oge on Twitter has revealed how a man she had just met tried to force her to buy a ps5 for him.
She revealed that the gift he wanted worth over half a million naira and she had no idea what made him think she had such money.
In her words:
“Remember this guy I tried dating and two weeks in, baba casually asked me to get him a ps5 for his birthday, from casually, it turned to harrasment, he reminds me everyday, sends me random ps5 pictures, tweets and videos of women buying it from their me.
“Omo, I vanished. Still wondering why he thought I had that kind of money😩. More than half a million naira? Ah!”
Another man replied telling how he was able to maneuver his own situation.
He said:
“Met this girl. E no reach 2 days, she said her birthday was that weekend, I told her mine was the next monday. She told me she was kidding, I told her me too. We laughed and continued the toasting in full participation.”
