“I vanished” – Lady breaks up with man who constantly demanded for PS5 worth over N500k

A lady named Possible Oge on Twitter has revealed how a man she had just met tried to force her to buy a ps5 for him.

She revealed that the gift he wanted worth over half a million naira and she had no idea what made him think she had such money.

In her words:

“Remember this guy I tried dating and two weeks in, baba casually asked me to get him a ps5 for his birthday, from casually, it turned to harrasment, he reminds me everyday, sends me random ps5 pictures, tweets and videos of women buying it from their me.

“Omo, I vanished. Still wondering why he thought I had that kind of money😩. More than half a million naira? Ah!”

Another man replied telling how he was able to maneuver his own situation.

He said:

“Met this girl. E no reach 2 days, she said her birthday was that weekend, I told her mine was the next monday. She told me she was kidding, I told her me too. We laughed and continued the toasting in full participation.”