“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon; it was never easy” – Destiny Etiko reflects on past struggles (Video)

Popular Nollywood thespian, Destiny Etiko has recalled her past struggles as she marvels at how far she has come in life.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself soberly reflecting her past.

According to the diva, she never had an easy childhood; she wasn’t born with a silver spoon and neither did she attend the best schools while growing up.

She had to work hard for all she has and that God had always come through for her at each stage in her life and He’s been the one making ways for her.

The Nollywood star stated that she hopes that someday she might be able to tell her story to the world at large.

Watch her speak below;