I went into ‘runs’ because my boyfriend has never given me a dime – Nigerian lady shares

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman describes how she turned to selling her body after her boyfriend refused to meet her requirements.

Even though she claimed that she was playing him, she still sought assistance to determine whether he might be playing her.

Since they started dating eight months ago, she claims that he has never spent even N100.

She said that she entered a “hookup” without his knowing about it, but it also appears that he has little interest in learning how she supports herself.

She stated that she had had a deep affection for him but that she began to play him after realizing he didn’t care about her.

She further claimed that despite his claims to love her, she never asked him for money and he never gave her a penny.

The girlfriend claimed that despite wearing new outfits every day, her man never inquired about her source of income.

She wonders if she is also being played because he is the one who asks for money.

She wrote:

“Good morning Please I’m also seeking advice. I have a boyfriend Loved so much but now I’m just playing him because he doesn’t care about me.. we’ve been dating for 8 months now and I haven’t eaten his 100 naira…I have never asked him for money and he has never given me a dime. He claim he loves me. I’m into hookup now which he is not aware of.

He sees me with different outfits everyday, he knows I don’t have a job and he has never asked me where I got the money from. He’s always asking me for money and Airtime…. Does that mean he’s also playing me? ”

