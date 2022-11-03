I went into ‘runs’ because my boyfriend has never given me a dime – Nigerian lady shares

She wrote:

“Good morning Please I’m also seeking advice. I have a boyfriend Loved so much but now I’m just playing him because he doesn’t care about me.. we’ve been dating for 8 months now and I haven’t eaten his 100 naira…I have never asked him for money and he has never given me a dime. He claim he loves me. I’m into hookup now which he is not aware of.

He sees me with different outfits everyday, he knows I don’t have a job and he has never asked me where I got the money from. He’s always asking me for money and Airtime…. Does that mean he’s also playing me? ”