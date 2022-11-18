I’d rather stay single than date boys who drive Corolla – Lady reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young South African lady has stirred reactions online after she revealed the type of men she would never date.

According to the TikTok slay queen, she won’t even think about dating a man who owns or drives a Toyota Corolla.

According to the pretty lady, she would rather remain single until she finds a man who matches her taste than settle for a Corolla owner.

She made this known in a video posted on TikTok to make a mockery of men that fall under the aforementioned category.

See the clip below:

In reaction, travisgramelanin wrote; As una dey buy Car upandan like palliative make nobody JAM me o 🙄

_sueldelioness; Says a girl who probably doesn’t have a bicycle 😀😂 It is okay to have high expectations/ plans for your life and all but make sure you can also meet up same standards.

moshood_salam_; Fyi, Corolla is #3.5million heading to #4. Hope you have GLE thou👀

suyiman; This one wey no fit afford to pay attention Dey select 😂😂😂😂

