Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady who has been married for twenty years has revealed the conditions under which she can accept a cheating husband.

The lady named Mrs Amara was asked by an interviewer if she could tolerate it if her husband was cheating with her elder sister and she said it was only if he had enough money.

She honestly revealed that if her man was financially capable of handling as many women as he wanted, then she’d allow him.

She said:

“Honestly, it depends if the man has money and can still take care of me and take care of my sister, I’ll continue to. But if the man doesn’t have anything and is doing that kind of life, I can’t be carrying that burden. As in, which means he’s using the money we’re supposed to gather for our children for another woman, then I’ll divorce him shaperly. But if to say e get money dey do am, e got carry all my sister, even my mother, na im money e dey chop.” 

