Ifeanyi: If anyone should face prosecution, it should be Davido, Chioma – Lawyer

Popular human rights advocate and lawyer from Port Harcourt, Akpa Adoyi Mathew, has argued that Davido be held accountable for his son’s death.

He pointed out that he cannot take legal action against the domestic staff because he himself is also guilty of exposing the child to the pool.

He maintained that leaving a three year old child in a house with such a big pool was already hazardous and cannot blame the domestic staff for negligence.

Recall that the Chef and the Nanny are still under custody for the drowning and death of Ifeanyi Adeleke as he was under their care when the incident took place.

Netizens have frowned at the behavior of the staff towards the care of the child as they have wondered how a child would have strayed from their care without their knowledge.