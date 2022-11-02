Ifeanyi: The world has moved on so soon – Ruger laments

Nigerian singer, Ruger seems to be very upset that people have moved on to posting normal content just moments after Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death.

He expressed dismay over the hurry to move on too quickly. Sharing his though via his insta story, he said:

“Well, the world has moved on quickly. This works and everything thing in it, means nothing. Cos everyone’s back to posting their dope pictures band content on their pages just few hours after posting “GOD WHYYYYYY😭😭” on their pages.

We humans are the darkness and void that has to evacuate this beautiful world coz this world would have still been so beautiful without us.

Everything na cruise in front of these poverty stricken Nigerians eyes lol. I pray y’all never lose a loved one. Y’all are so damn lucky it’s not you in their shoes.”

He also noted that he would probably be among the most misunderstood artistes in Nigeria but he didn’t really care.