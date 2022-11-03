“I’ll be his female version” – Man moves to hijack James Brown’s throne after he reverted to male (Video)

A young man has gone online to express his intention of taking over James Brown’s position as ‘the princess of Africa’ after the ex crossdresser reverted to male.

Recall that James Brown had denounced cross-dressing and ran to his original gender after years of insisting that he is a female.

An unknown young man uploaded a video of himself dancing passionately on TikTok while revealing his intention via captions.

According to him, since the ex drag queen has concluded that he wants to be a man, he would have to be the female version of James Brown.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, dr_mira20 wrote: “Lord please o I want a complete male child o not a male dysphoria”

stephy__xd wrote: “I’m confused, are they manufacturing them somewhere n releasing them like IPhones???”

brown_sugarluv wrote: “This one fine pass jamesbrown sef. Welcome sis, take the throne. Shey na Wetin you wan hear?”