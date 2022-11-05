I’ll vote for Peter Obi – Mr Macaroni announces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Mr. Macaroni, a Nigerian actor and comedian, has declared his support for Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

On Saturday, November 5th, the content creator announced on his official Twitter account that he will vote for Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Macaroni, however, said he will not be campaigning for the former governor of Anambra state or any other politician vying for office.

He went on to say that he will not force or beg people to vote for his preferred candidate.

He wrote; ”I do not and will not campaign for Politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!!

And that is final on this matter!!

Enough is Enough!!!”
See his post below:

