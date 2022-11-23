“I’m in tears” – Heartbroken man reveals what he saw after paying surprise visit to girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has narrated how he found out that his girlfriend was cheating on him with another man.

The unidentified young man said he had been hearing the phrase ‘fear women’ but didn’t acknowledge it until he experienced it himself.

According to him, he decided to pay his girlfriend a surprise visit but was surprised instead as his girlfriend had another man over before he got there.

He knocked on her front door and when she didn’t answer, he went to the back where he caught a guy sneaking out.

Reacting to this on Twitter, a lady said, “Why heart broken? You didn’t even hear from your babê or make some clarification. Might be the younger brother or cousin. Things are not done that way. That girl deserves an apology from the guy”

Munachimso said, “Why at broken??? You didn’t even hear from you babe or make some clarification. might be the younger brother or cousin. things are not done that way. That girl deserves an apology from the guy.”

Abby Aosa said, “What’s wrong with showing up that your babe house unannounced? Like… mehn I don’t understand jare🤦‍♂️ Our POV different sha.✌️”

See post below:

