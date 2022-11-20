“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes following successful traditional wedding (Video)

Peggy Ovire, a popular Nollywood actress, gushes as she swaps her surname for that of her husband, Frederick Leonard, following their wedding.

The couple married on Saturday, November 19th, in the presence of friends and family.



Following the ceremony, Peggy Ovire took to Instagram to share the joy of her wedding with fellow thespian Leonard.

The newlywed bride teased her fans with a reminder of how to address her in the future after sharing a stunning video of herself from her wedding.

“Allow me to Re-introduce Myself …. MRS LEONARD,” she wrote.

Watch the video below …

