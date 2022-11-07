“I’m pregnant for him” – Lady cries as she begs husband’s side chic to return him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A heartbroken lady has taken to social media to cry appeal to her husband’s side chick to leave him alone.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the lady was seen sobbing uncontrollably as she begged her husband’s mistress.

The aggrieved lady stated that her husband had left her to be with his side chick despite knowing that she is pregnant for him.

The young woman phoned a side chick by the name of Mutiat and advised her to let her husband return to her.

She claimed that because he insisted on abandoning her for the mistress and refused to accept the child, she had no alternative except to beg the mistress.

