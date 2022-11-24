TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect”…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

Media personality, Xxsive has complained about how much he has to spend on food daily following his relationship to Nkechi Blessing.

According to the Influencer, he is becoming worried over the fact that he has to spend N40-50k on food everyday.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Lady slams uber driver who gave her ‘only’ N5k…

Man shares hilarious experience with dad who called him on…

“Is it just me or buying food is just too expensive. Spending 40k-50k everyday on food. I don tire🤦‍♂️.”

As usual, this got tongues wagging in the comment section as some netizens agreed with him while others disagreed.

Fardyb_ said, “No lies here, if you are a foodie omoh the money sef small a day is saying the truth.”

Danielsandra853 said, “Poverty go make some of una think say xxsive dey lie😂.”

Robyekpo wrote, “God when? Person dey use my house rent take chop😢😢😢.”

Gbohunmi_ade said, “I almost spend 800k on jollof rice alone today… I Sha tell them to remove turkey and put just beef … make e reduce to 750k… Foods just cost gan…. sometimes I dey spend 1.5 … make God help us jawe brother.”

Another user added, “It is just you oooo what are you eating? 40-50k? Are you feeding a community? Oh I forgot you like food😂😂 😪😪 Jokes apart, cook at home and save yourself unnecessary expenses. That’s 40k will last you 1week+ if you know how to manage expenses well. Except say you no sabi price for market👌 that 40k is what feed some family for A WHOLE MONTH! na im you dey spend on food per day? You are a billionaire. I don add extra respect for you🙌😁.”

See post below:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“My dreams always come to pass” — Mercy Eke says as she reveals winner of 2023…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

“I can’t date anyone below my tax bracket” – Actor…

“Don’t borrow money from a woman, even if she’s your…

The last thing I will do before I die – BBNaija’s Pere shocks fans

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More