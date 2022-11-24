“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend cries out

Media personality, Xxsive has complained about how much he has to spend on food daily following his relationship to Nkechi Blessing.

According to the Influencer, he is becoming worried over the fact that he has to spend N40-50k on food everyday.

In his words:

“Is it just me or buying food is just too expensive. Spending 40k-50k everyday on food. I don tire🤦‍♂️.”

As usual, this got tongues wagging in the comment section as some netizens agreed with him while others disagreed.

Fardyb_ said, “No lies here, if you are a foodie omoh the money sef small a day is saying the truth.”

Danielsandra853 said, “Poverty go make some of una think say xxsive dey lie😂.”

Robyekpo wrote, “God when? Person dey use my house rent take chop😢😢😢.”

Gbohunmi_ade said, “I almost spend 800k on jollof rice alone today… I Sha tell them to remove turkey and put just beef … make e reduce to 750k… Foods just cost gan…. sometimes I dey spend 1.5 … make God help us jawe brother.”

Another user added, “It is just you oooo what are you eating? 40-50k? Are you feeding a community? Oh I forgot you like food😂😂 😪😪 Jokes apart, cook at home and save yourself unnecessary expenses. That’s 40k will last you 1week+ if you know how to manage expenses well. Except say you no sabi price for market👌 that 40k is what feed some family for A WHOLE MONTH! na im you dey spend on food per day? You are a billionaire. I don add extra respect for you🙌😁.”

See post below: