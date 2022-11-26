“Is she really 52?” – Kate Henshaw scatters dance floor at Rita Dominic’s wedding (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ace actress, Kate Henshaw has gotten the attention of her fans after showing off her dance moves at Rita Dominic’s wedding.

Kate Henshaw and Chioma Chukwuka graced Rita’s wedding and they have been posting snippets from the show.

In a heartwarming video, actress Kate Henshaw flaunted her dance skills as the DJ thrilled guests with trending songs.

This made fans love her more as many labelled her the real ‘vibe‘ of parties while others found it beautiful that she could still dance as much despite her age.

Realestatebabygirl said, “Maturity is the new vibe😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 no bad energy.”

Thebridalperfection said, “Is she really 52 gosh ahh ahh I don’t understand oo… she’s 30 maybe becos ahh ahh see girl 🔥 🔥 🔥💃🥰.”

Lazewuiro said, “K8tehenshaw has always been a fire dancer.”

Anny_plove said, “Una say this pretty Lady is how many years again?? 😭😭😭, I’m 28 but I look older than her😭😭 someone should help me oo.”

Babyface said, “My forever Young aunty Kate always the vibes of party. I have nothing but pure love for this gracious woman!!!!!😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Ogehjessica said, “All I know is that, this whole wedding party is for actual grownups and I’m loving everything about it❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”

Watch video below:

