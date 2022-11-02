Is there any boarding daycare? – Nigerian man asks after his toddler destroyed full crate of eggs

A Nigerian dad has gone online to cry out after his little daughter ruined the eggs in their kitchen.

The exasperated man shared a photo of his baby girl in the midst of the mess she had created.

He asked if there are any daycare in the country which offers the option of day care.

According to the dad, he does not mind putting the little girl in a boarding school and be visiting her every weekend to check on her.

Sharing the images on the micro blogging platform, he captioned; ”Any Boarding Daycare Around? Will Be Visiting Her Every Weekend, I Don’t Mind.”

Reacting, @miriamifeoma2; One thing with broken eggs is you have to clean it up to a T ! Every single nook, else your house will smell like pit … Children are not good people tbh

@tristm0; Toddlers will show you hell

@evansylvia; If you see the boarding daycare abeg come carry this one join😫😩.

@Loud_life9; One create of egg for inside this sapa abeg find salary job for am make she Dey go work

@TiredZoey; Something wey be say once in a month person suppose dey carry these kids go do drug test,cos the things they do na only person wey dey take drugs fit do am…my son broke 7 window glasses with his bare hands and I keep wondering why he did that,like you no dey fear?

@BishioJoan; Reminds me of the family I stayed with during NYSC. That’s how the mum bought 2 crates of eggs o as per kids need eggs. She dropped her purchase in the room to get bowl, by the time she came back the 2 boys were stoning the wall with the eggs and giggling.