Samuel Manini on Twitter has made a post revealing the great secret behind the polygamous nature of some men.
He revealed that a lot of times, they really want to stick with one’s woman but when they see a single woman who doesn’t have a man, they begin to pity them and help them not to remain single.
In his words:
“Sometimes we want to stay with one woman but when we see another woman who doesn’t have a man, it hurts us.”
While some netizens laughed over this narrative, some men joined him to push it further saying that it upsets them to see a woman alone.
They concluded that cheating sometimes was just a way of helping the single women out of loneliness.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES