“It hurts us to see women remain single” – Man makes case for polygamous men, says they help women

Samuel Manini on Twitter has made a post revealing the great secret behind the polygamous nature of some men.

He revealed that a lot of times, they really want to stick with one’s woman but when they see a single woman who doesn’t have a man, they begin to pity them and help them not to remain single.

In his words:

“Sometimes we want to stay with one woman but when we see another woman who doesn’t have a man, it hurts us.”

While some netizens laughed over this narrative, some men joined him to push it further saying that it upsets them to see a woman alone.

They concluded that cheating sometimes was just a way of helping the single women out of loneliness.