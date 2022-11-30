“It’s been a year since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue” – Late Sylvester Oromoni’s father

Late Sylvester Oromoni Junior’s father has revealed that his son’s body is yet to be buried as they are still awaiting the inquest from coroner in charge of his case.

It has been a year since the late 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead after his experience at Dowen college.

His father then shared with a news reporter that the late boy is yet to be buried.

In his words:

“It’s been a year since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue, yet to be buried”

Reacting to this, netizens urged his father to bury him and stop relying on the country’s system for justice.

