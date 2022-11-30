“It’s been a year since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue” – Late Sylvester Oromoni’s father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Late Sylvester Oromoni Junior’s father has revealed that his son’s body is yet to be buried as they are still awaiting the inquest from coroner in charge of his case.

It has been a year since the late 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead after his experience at Dowen college.

His father then shared with a news reporter that the late boy is yet to be buried.

In his words:

“It’s been a year since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue, yet to be buried”

Reacting to this, netizens urged his father to bury him and stop relying on the country’s system for justice.

Nworah Derek said, “There is no true justice in this world… No matter how you try it doesn’t really come. Life is just very strange and unfair. Many good things suffer and never get the justice they deserve meanwhile a lot of wickedness and evil go unpunished. Sad stories everyday… Life !😔.”

Momolosho yekin said, “This father really don’t love his child. What you waiting for? You’re in Nigeria and you care to wait for eternity then continue and take your grievances to where it matters.”

Mer ciee said, “Ah ah nah,why are they still keeping his body,they should allow this little boy’s corpse to rest nah😥.”

Prince charming said, “I’m even shocked.. a year.”

