“It’s official” – Comedian Warri Pikin reveals she’s getting married again

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian and thespian, Anita Asuoha better known as Warri Pikin has announced she’s set to get married for a second time.

Warri Pikin has declared that she will remarry in April 2023, following Mary Njoku’s lead who had also renewed her wedding vows so months ago.

The content creator will be renewing her wedding vows in honor of their upcoming 10-year wedding anniversary.

She shared lovely photos of herself and husband while announcing the news with her fans and colleagues.

In her words;

“It’s official we are getting married again! This time the way we have always wanted it. First of all let’s finally have my Dream engagement (DIAMOND). We are coming. APRIL 2023 Anticipate”.

It would be recalled that the couple had marked their 9th wedding anniversary sometime in April.

