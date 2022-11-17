I’ve built a brand that people can trust” – Adekunle Gold brags (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has shared his happiness about his dedication to building a trustworthy brand.

He told Afrobeats podcast how people currently book his shows with the confidence that when they come to his show, it’s always going to be epic and worth the money and time.

In his words:

“People have been seeing my performances everywhere cos I don’t like to tie success to shows, to hot songs. It’s not, it’s never been that for me. 

I’ve built a brand that people can trust. You know that when you come to Adekunle Gold’s show it’s going to be epic, that’s all I’m about. I’m thankful that people came out this time again for me and next year it’s going to be bigger.”

See full video here:

