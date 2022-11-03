“I’ve never witnessed nor believed it” – Mum heartbroken after N20K mysteriously vanished from piggy bank

A mom reportedly found a half-ten-naira note in her piggy box after months of saving in it, which left her perplexed and heartbroken.

Adaobi Amanda, the woman who posted about her confusing circumstance on Facebook, claimed that in order to teach her kid to save money, she had purchased a saving box.

She made the decision to open the box and take their money before their worth deteriorated in light of recent news that the naira will be redesigned.

The woman revealed that the box, which was meant to carry up to 18 to 20 thousand naira, had only a half-ten naira note to her dismay.

In her words:

“So I’ve been hearing about this.. But I’ve never witnessed it nor believed it…

I bought a saving box from a vendor here on Facebook…

It was a gift for David to teach him to start saving.

Because of the recent talk about spending old notes before they expire, I decided to help David break it open and pay into the bank.

There should have been at least 18 to 20k inside that box…

But what I found was half of a N10 note!!!

If this didn’t happen to me… I wouldn’t have believed it.

I know where I kept that box and it’s just David and I who are here… the way the box was made, you’d know if someone opened it.

The only reason why I haven’t tagged the vendor yet is I don’t want to seem like I’m accusing someone of diabolism.

NEVER AGAIN would | buy anything of this sort from anyone.

David is very upset and was so excited to see just how much he saved.