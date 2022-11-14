TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser and Instagram influencer, James Brown has shared a video of his surprise package from his fans.

His fans drove to his house with a Mercedes Benz which had a big red bow on it while he stood astonished by the grand gesture.

He was also given a purple cardboard box full of money and he jumped up and down in joy.

Some netizens however disagreed with the fact that the car was a gift as they claimed it was his old car. Others added that James and his friends were just messing around as usual.

Notwithstanding, James thanked his fans for the gifts as his sister Gracious Brown jumped into the car to celebrate the latest achievement.

