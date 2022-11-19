TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Jane Mena and husband welcome first child (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Congratulations are pouring in for Instagram dancer and influencer Jane Mena and her husband as they welcome their first child.

TheinfoNG reported weeks back that the couple was expecting their first child.

On November 8, the excited new mother made the announcement on her verified Instagram page.

Jane Mena flaunted her baby bump while playing on the beach with her man.

“I met MY HUSBAND the YEAR 2010 and all I can say is I did this FOR and WITH the right man and that’s ON GOD,” she captioned her new post.

In an update to the post, the twerk queen and her boo have welcomed their child.

Though not revealing the baby’s gender, Jane noted how a journey that started with only she and her husband have brought a little addition.

“A journey that started with both of us has now brought a little addition”.

