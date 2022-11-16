“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes (Video)

The father of American-Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi slammed Justin Dean, her ex-husband.

The sister of Korra Obidi spoke about Korra’s potential future relationships while going live on Instagram with her followers.

It was stated by some trolls that Korra would have trouble falling in love again due to how her previous relationship ended.

She called on their father to respond to the trolls after laughing off the comments.

Korra’s father claimed that she would find true love, using himself as an example.

Despite being a divorcee and a widower, he was able to find true love, as such, he believes his daughter would too.

Taking a swipe at her ex-husband, the father asserted that his daughter would defeat her ex.

“You have no idea what you are saying. Korra will be fine by the Grace of God. I am happy, I found true love despite being a divorcee and a widower.

Korra will be fine, she will absolutely be fine. By the power of God, she will defeat that idiot”

Watch the video below: