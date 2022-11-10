Lady alights from cab, jumps into third mainland bridge lagoon

An unidentified woman reportedly jumped into the lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The woman alighted from a cab and headed straight to the railing of the bridge and jumped into the water.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this incident in a situation report and said that a search and rescue team had been mobilised to go in search of the woman.

He said:

“Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a cab on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

The LRT men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working better together to search for the victim.”

The LASEMA boss said that the cab driver claimed that the lady was in a heated argument with her fiancee which may have been the reason for her action.