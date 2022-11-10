TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom…

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo…

Lady alights from cab, jumps into third mainland bridge lagoon

Entertainment
By Shalom

An unidentified woman reportedly jumped into the lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The woman alighted from a cab and headed straight to the railing of the bridge and jumped into the water.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this incident in a situation report and said that a search and rescue team had been mobilised to go in search of the woman.

READ ALSO

He gave you Lexus as goodbye gift – Blogger accuses woman…

Lady calls out BBNaija’s Eric for scamming her of N5.3m and…

He said:

“Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a cab on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

The LRT men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working better together to search for the victim.”

The LASEMA boss said that the cab driver claimed that the lady was in a heated argument with her fiancee which may have been the reason for her action.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes wild…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom moment surfaces

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo claims

Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she took her N2 million…

Dancer, Jane Mena expecting first child with husband

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question Regina…

Junior Pope reacts as female fan tattoos his full name on her chest

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

39-year-old mentally challenged woman sets 2-storey-building ablaze

Lady alights from cab, jumps into third mainland bridge lagoon

Tboss shades Ashmusy for claiming to spend N2 million daily

Student hailed by colleagues for resuming school with limousine (Video)

Nigerian singer, Simi melts hearts as she sings with daughter, Deja (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More