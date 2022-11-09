Lady breaks up with man for demanding custody of his 3 kids with another woman

A lady named Tiffany on social media has revealed why she broke up with her boyfriend who already has three kids.

According to her, her boyfriend had three kids from his previous relationship and went ahead to seek full custody of them.

He eventually got the full custody but she realised that she can’t deal with coming home to three kids that do not belong to her.

In her words:

“Just broke up with my boyfriend of 3 years b/c he told me he’s getting full custody of his 3 kids. I can’t imagine coming home to 3 kids that’s not mine’s everyday”

Some netizens applauded her for taking the bold step instead of pretending to love the kids and ending up maltreating them.