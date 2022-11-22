Lady discovers her ‘rich’ fiancé lives in uncompleted building

A lady has related how she found out that the man she wanted to marry isn’t as rich as he had led her to believe.

Yougochi, a young woman who resides in the US, claimed to have met a man who had won her heart and been well received by her father.

She claims that the man made her unremitting promises and presented himself as someone who could adequately support her.

She only learned he lives in an abandoned building after they became engaged and started making plans to wed.

Yougochi disclosed that her fiancé was poor and that the only possession he could boast of was a pet monkey.

She wrote:

”I was skeptical when we first met but he won my heart and my father adored him. He was so charming, doing very well for himself, and said he’d show me the world.

When it was time for us to marry, I found out he lived in an abandoned building with his pet monkey & had no money.”