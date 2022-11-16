Lady finds out a month to her wedding that she’s pregnant for church youth leader

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A woman from Nigeria reportedly found out she is pregnant for another man one month before her wedding, leaving her worried that it will ruin the ceremony.

Her friend Blessing Andrew shared the tale on the microblogging site Twitter while pointing out that the girl’s fiancé is to blame.

The fiance, according to her, is a youth leader in the church, and they are both unsure of what to do in light of the circumstances.

Blessing claims that her friend is thinking about getting an abortion because the church will not marry them if they discover she got pregnant out of wedlock.

The post reads; ”My friend who’s supposed to get married next month, just found out she’s pregnant. She’s thinking of an abortion because if the church finds out, they won’t wed her. They are both confused (the groom is a youth leader in church).”

In reaction, netizens gave suggestions on how they can remedy the situation.

@ope_billy; Tell the church… Worst scenario: No white wedding gown, demoting from position held in church, asking for forgiveness from church, parents and God.

Best scenario: God will forgive and you’re clean. When Bible told you, to flee fornication, na to avoid wahala like this.

@FunmiKolz; They better not touch that child. They should go to registry and get wedded then do thanksgiving in church. Life isn’t that hard again

@Jon_Unusual; Churches can be funny sha, you won’t join couples bcos they’re pregnant but you can take their money during Thanksgiving

@Vikky4_; Do a traditional wedding and court wedding. They would be suspended in church definitely. That’s the punishment. People will talk and forget about it as time goes on. The most important wedding is the traditional marriage.

