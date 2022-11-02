A lady named Kaila on Twitter has told a story of how she saw a 3 year old still in school waiting for his parents around 6pm.

She said she had gone to see her friend who is a teacher when she saw the child and couldn’t control her tears.

She narrated:

“So this happened on Friday when I went to go see my friend at his school who is a teacher. Around 6pm while I was still waiting for him cause we were to go to the RCCG Camp that night for a program, I saw a little boy about 3years old waiting for his parents.

I couldn’t control my tears cause why on earth is your little baby still in school past 6pm? Only the child in the whole big compound and if anything goes wrong with that child or if the child had gone misplaced, they will be blaming the school authority for not protecting the child. Parents needs To fix up.

If your work won’t be letting you get to your child’s school on time, go get someone who you trust that would be able to bring your child home. I had to give the security guy 5h to get the boy something to eat. The boy was look so tired, he even cried cause he wanted his parents to come pick him.”

