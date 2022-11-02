TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed alone in school till 6pm

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Kaila on Twitter has told a story of how she saw a 3 year old still in school waiting for his parents around 6pm.

She said she had gone to see her friend who is a teacher when she saw the child and couldn’t control her tears.

She narrated:

READ ALSO

25-year-old lady cries out after unknowingly getting married…

Why I pinned my pregnancy on 3 men who slept with me –…

“So this happened on Friday when I went to go see my friend at his school who is a teacher. Around 6pm while I was still waiting for him cause we were to go to the RCCG Camp that night for a program, I saw a little boy about 3years old waiting for his parents. 

I couldn’t control my tears cause why on earth is your little baby still in school past 6pm? Only the child in the whole big compound and if anything goes wrong with that child or if the child had gone misplaced, they will be blaming the school authority for not protecting the child. Parents needs To fix up. 

If your work won’t be letting you get to your child’s school on time, go get someone who you trust that would be able to bring your child home. I had to give the security guy 5h to get the boy something to eat. The boy was look so tired, he even cried cause he wanted his parents to come pick him.”

See tweet here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into trance during…

Wizkid deletes album promotion, sympathizes with Davido

Man with 18 children, 46 grandchildren gives testimony as he marks 100th…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed alone in school till…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

“Never thought I’d be married to the devil” – Skales releases…

“I still can’t move on” – Man bursts into tears one year after being…

Married bank manager chases married man in leaked WhatsApp convo

My girlfriend Gracious has been the one feeding me – James Brown’s…

Is there any boarding daycare? – Nigerian man asks after his toddler destroyed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More