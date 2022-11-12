Lady orders boyfriend to kneel down, raise his hands before she accepts his apology (Video)

A lady has shared a video showing her loyal and respectful boyfriend kneeling down and apologizing to her.

She posted the video praising her boyfriend for being respectful unlike some other boyfriends out there.

The caption of the video said:

“Una man dey respect no cap, even when he is angry.”

The lady ordered him in Igbo language to kneel down and raise hands as the only condition for her to accept his apology.

Netizens didn’t approve this as they tagged the lady’s behaviour disrespectful and if tables were turned, she wouldn’t have liked it.

Some claimed that it would have been better if the man knelt down on his own accord to ask for forgiveness and not a case of having the lady make him do it.

See video here: