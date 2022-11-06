Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has offered to marry the only son of a billionaire oil tycoon, Fewa Otedola regardless of his condition.

Femi Otedola, who is on a three-week birthday cruise on a yacht with his family and four children, is approached by a lady who requests to marry his only son.

The lady in question requested to marry the disc jockey’s younger brother, Florence ‘DJ Cuppy’ Otedola.

The lady also acknowledged the Fewa Otedola’s special needs while stating that it is a problem as long as she gets to enjoy the luxury of being the family’s daughter-in-law.

Watch the video below:

