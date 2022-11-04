Pretty Cynthy has posted a conversation between herself and her husband revealing how she changed her contact info in her husband’s phone.
She said that she changed her contact name as a sign of self promotion in her husband’s life as she changed it from “sweetheart” to “my life”.
The conversation was so hilarious. In her words:
“So I called my husband some mins ago. He took the call but didn’t say anything. We breathed for like 40 seconds before he asked “who is this?”
Me: it’s me
Him: who are you?
Me: me
Him: why did u change your contact on my phone to “my life”? Which day that one start? I’ve been looking for a way to call you since but couldn’t find your number
Me: 😏😏😏
Him: Am I not talking to someone? Why did you change it from the sweetheart you saved by yourself
Me: I don promote myself”
