Lady snubs guests who organized surprise birthday party for her (Video)

A lady named Akilah has slammed a lady who wasn’t pleased after a surprise birthday party was thrown for her.

In the video, the lady walked into her home to find her friends and family who screamed “surprise, happy birthday” but she didn’t act like she was interested.

Netizens reacted to this video in so many ways.

@amandamartinnnn: “Lmao you gotta make sure you’re surprising a person that likes the surprise as part of their house 💀💀.”

@zipdeedoo: “My mother did this exact same thing at her. She was an introvert and this type of thing was stressful on her. This type thing would make her anxious.”

@Chrissy: “I don’t like surprises, crowds, and I’m very picky about my house. Honestly, I understand her reaction.”

See video here: