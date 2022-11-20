Lady stabs 21-year-old boyfriend to death in Lekki

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Esther Paul for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Sadiq Owolabi Dahiru, to death.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at Oba Amusa Street Agungi, Lekki.

Kazeem Obafunso, the deceased’s stepfather, took immediate action by reporting the incident to the Ilasan police station.

Doctors confirmed Sadiq’s death after he was rushed to the Evercare hospital in Lekki Phase 1.

Esther Paul was arrested right away, along with the weapon used to stab the deceased. The deceased’s body has been deposited at the IDH Mortuary in Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

