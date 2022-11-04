Landlady removes tenant’s roof over unpaid rent in Delta (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

In the Okuokoko community, close to Warri, Delta state, a landlady known as Augustas Okoro is reported to have dismantled the roof of her female tenant due to overdue rent.

Comrade Israel Joe, a human rights activist, confirmed the occurrence on Friday, November 4, 2022, writing on Facebook that the tenant’s properties were ruined by the rain that fell the previous day.

He wrote:

“The Landlady, whom out of wickedness removed the roof of her tenant in Ogoro Crescent, Off Caroline Street, Okuokoko near Warri, Delta State is on the run,”

“Yesterday we reported the case to the DPO Orerokpe CSP Oluwole who swung into action and got the workers who commiting the act arrested since the landlady ran away.

“The rain yesterday, destroyed the properties of the lady and such wickedness should not be entertained in modern society.

“The woman’s rent expired the end of last month October and the landlady Augustas Okoroo had chose in her callous method to removed the roof in order for the helpless lady to pack out.

“This should be warnings to Landlords and Landladies that there are legal methods of ejecting tenants out of a building instead of oppressive, harassing and cruel method.”

Watch the video below:

