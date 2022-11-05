Late Ifeanyi Adeleke’s autopsy result surfaces

The Lagos State Police revealed that autopsy reports have confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido’s son, died by drowning but his caregivers are still in custody for negligence.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development as he said:

“Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

A source said:

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,”

The source further explained that the Nanny and Chef are still under custody for the failure to uphold the duty of care of the minor.